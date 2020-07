Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- GREAT LOCATION! This move-in ready beauty in Medical Center Area is loaded with all of the features you have been dreaming of. It has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Stunning open floor plan, large master bedroom with a master bath that has both shower and jacuzzi tub and a Large walk-in closet! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. This property will not last long!



(RLNE4446396)