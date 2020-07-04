3535 Durhill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful mid century one story home, recently updated in Woodside. Did not flood during Harvey. Recent kitchen, appliances and master bath. Tiled floors in family room, breakfast room and kitchen. Granite counter tops (2017). Beautiful hardwood flooring in formal living and dining areas and bedroom wing. Family room with built in bookshelves. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Large fenced back yard. Close to Med Center, Rice, Museum District, Rice Village, Galleria and Downtown.