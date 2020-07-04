All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
3535 Durhill Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 5:30 PM

3535 Durhill Street

3535 Durhill Street · No Longer Available
Houston
Braeswood Place
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3535 Durhill Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful mid century one story home, recently updated in Woodside. Did not flood during Harvey. Recent kitchen, appliances and master bath. Tiled floors in family room, breakfast room and kitchen. Granite counter tops (2017). Beautiful hardwood flooring in formal living and dining areas and bedroom wing. Family room with built in bookshelves. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Large fenced back yard. Close to Med Center, Rice, Museum District, Rice Village, Galleria and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Durhill Street have any available units?
3535 Durhill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Durhill Street have?
Some of 3535 Durhill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Durhill Street currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Durhill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Durhill Street pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Durhill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3535 Durhill Street offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Durhill Street offers parking.
Does 3535 Durhill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Durhill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Durhill Street have a pool?
No, 3535 Durhill Street does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Durhill Street have accessible units?
No, 3535 Durhill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Durhill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Durhill Street has units with dishwashers.

