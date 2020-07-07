351 N Post Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

What find! Location, location, location! Beautiful home in the highly-desired, Post Oak Lane Condos. Keep your proper social distance with private access to your front door from the street! Large living area, dining room just off of the kitchen. Kitchen has travertine backsplash, plenty of cabinets and counter space. All appliances are included! Washer and Dryer are conveniently located in kitchen area. Large master bedroom with master bath. Updated subway tile surround in bath, updated vanity and light fixtures. Study with built-ins can be converted to a 2nd bedroom. HUGE storage closet & walk-in master closet! Yes, that's TWO large closets! Lovely front yard and gorgeous tree-lined street. Close to the Galleria and easy access to the new on-ramp to 610. Walk to Memorial Park, nearby convenience store. Assigned parking behind manned gate or open street parking. Community pool, grill area & gazebo! No flooding ever!! Utilities included: Water, Electric, Cable, Trash and Yard Maint!