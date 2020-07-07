All apartments in Houston
351 N Post Oak Lane

351 North Post Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

351 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
What find! Location, location, location! Beautiful home in the highly-desired, Post Oak Lane Condos. Keep your proper social distance with private access to your front door from the street! Large living area, dining room just off of the kitchen. Kitchen has travertine backsplash, plenty of cabinets and counter space. All appliances are included! Washer and Dryer are conveniently located in kitchen area. Large master bedroom with master bath. Updated subway tile surround in bath, updated vanity and light fixtures. Study with built-ins can be converted to a 2nd bedroom. HUGE storage closet & walk-in master closet! Yes, that's TWO large closets! Lovely front yard and gorgeous tree-lined street. Close to the Galleria and easy access to the new on-ramp to 610. Walk to Memorial Park, nearby convenience store. Assigned parking behind manned gate or open street parking. Community pool, grill area & gazebo! No flooding ever!! Utilities included: Water, Electric, Cable, Trash and Yard Maint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 N Post Oak Lane have any available units?
351 N Post Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 N Post Oak Lane have?
Some of 351 N Post Oak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 N Post Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
351 N Post Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 N Post Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 351 N Post Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 351 N Post Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 351 N Post Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 351 N Post Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 N Post Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 N Post Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 351 N Post Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 351 N Post Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 351 N Post Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 351 N Post Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 N Post Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

