Amenities

pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities elevator pool

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. The downstairs duplex unit is ready for immediate move in. Only 3 blocks away from TSU and withing walking distance to Scott St for restaurants. This unit is nice and cozy with decently sized bedrooms and living areas. HOUSING ACCEPTED!