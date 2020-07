Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities

Spacious and beautiful 4 bedroom condo at The Mercer high-rise!Each bedroom is furnished for you and your family. This unit has amazing city views and it is walking distance to retail shopping, entertainment, and many restaurants!Great for anyone that need a furnished condo long term.