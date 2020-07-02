3347 Oakdale Street

Amenities

This is the perfect bungalow @ a great price! This 2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow(washer/dryer included) has refinished original hardwood floors, tile & granite in kitchen & bathroom & a bonus room that can be used as an office, storage, walk in closet or play room(for all of those toys). Being only 2 blocks away from the bike trail, minutes away from the Medical Center, Herman Park, Downtown, TSU, UH & Rice....you can't beat the location. The home sits on a quiet street with excellent neighbors. LEASE AMOUNT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE. NO PETS! Call or text me...I would love to show it to you. Agent is related to owner. Fence will be erected approximately 30 days after tenant move in.