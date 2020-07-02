All apartments in Houston
3347 Oakdale Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3347 Oakdale Street

3347 Oakdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

3347 Oakdale Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the perfect bungalow @ a great price! This 2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow(washer/dryer included) has refinished original hardwood floors, tile & granite in kitchen & bathroom & a bonus room that can be used as an office, storage, walk in closet or play room(for all of those toys). Being only 2 blocks away from the bike trail, minutes away from the Medical Center, Herman Park, Downtown, TSU, UH & Rice....you can't beat the location. The home sits on a quiet street with excellent neighbors. LEASE AMOUNT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE. NO PETS! Call or text me...I would love to show it to you. Agent is related to owner. Fence will be erected approximately 30 days after tenant move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 Oakdale Street have any available units?
3347 Oakdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3347 Oakdale Street have?
Some of 3347 Oakdale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3347 Oakdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
3347 Oakdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 Oakdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 3347 Oakdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3347 Oakdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 3347 Oakdale Street offers parking.
Does 3347 Oakdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3347 Oakdale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 Oakdale Street have a pool?
No, 3347 Oakdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 3347 Oakdale Street have accessible units?
No, 3347 Oakdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 Oakdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3347 Oakdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

