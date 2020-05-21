3223 Pemberton Circle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath house in a gated community. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor share full bath. Private master suite with spacious closets. Vaulted ceilings. Black granite kitchen with stainless Steel appliances. Sunny formal living and dinning on the 2nd level with hardwoods floor. Lots of natural sunlight. Just minutes from the medical center. Agents please schedule through css. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $45 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.