All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3220 Hutchins Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3220 Hutchins Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:47 AM

3220 Hutchins Street

3220 Hutchins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3220 Hutchins Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
New four story home at the center of the rapidly expanding University Park neighborhood, The Chateaux @ the Park is seconds away from the newly redeveloped Emancipation Park and it's proximity to Midtownâ€™s social scene and East Downtown (EaDo), makes this a favorable Corporate lease location. This gated community of newly constructed homes feature the best modern aspects of interior design, such as, hardwood floors, large kitchen island, dual vessel sinks and a waterfall shower panel system in master bathroom. In addition to multiple windows for natural lighting the home features unique sliding barn doors, tiled bathrooms on suite for each room, and 10- 12 foot ceilings that gives the impression of boundless space. With more than 2100 square feet of living space, your new town home includes an attached two-car garage, living area balconies, and a large roof terrace (19 x 14) capable of supporting a hot tub with endless beautiful views of Downtown Houston's skyline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Hutchins Street have any available units?
3220 Hutchins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Hutchins Street have?
Some of 3220 Hutchins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Hutchins Street currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Hutchins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Hutchins Street pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Hutchins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3220 Hutchins Street offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Hutchins Street offers parking.
Does 3220 Hutchins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Hutchins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Hutchins Street have a pool?
No, 3220 Hutchins Street does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Hutchins Street have accessible units?
No, 3220 Hutchins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Hutchins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Hutchins Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
Reserve at Garden Oaks
3405 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77018
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074
AMLI City Vista
2221 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston