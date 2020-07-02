3220 Hutchins Street

Amenities

New four story home at the center of the rapidly expanding University Park neighborhood, The Chateaux @ the Park is seconds away from the newly redeveloped Emancipation Park and it's proximity to Midtownâ€™s social scene and East Downtown (EaDo), makes this a favorable Corporate lease location. This gated community of newly constructed homes feature the best modern aspects of interior design, such as, hardwood floors, large kitchen island, dual vessel sinks and a waterfall shower panel system in master bathroom. In addition to multiple windows for natural lighting the home features unique sliding barn doors, tiled bathrooms on suite for each room, and 10- 12 foot ceilings that gives the impression of boundless space. With more than 2100 square feet of living space, your new town home includes an attached two-car garage, living area balconies, and a large roof terrace (19 x 14) capable of supporting a hot tub with endless beautiful views of Downtown Houston's skyline.