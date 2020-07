Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

ELM GROVE 1 STORY W/ 3 bedroom, 2 bath & 2 car garage. Recently updated - wood laminate flooring throughout the house. Both bathrooms recent tile. Granite countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms. Spacious laundry room. French doors installed off living area. High ceilings in living room and open to kitchen. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Landlord will consider smaller dogs, no cats! Must have good rental history. Available January 2019