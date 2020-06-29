All apartments in Houston
3211 LAKESIDE Trail
3211 LAKESIDE Trail

3211 Lakeside Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Lakeside Trail, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location!!! Fabulous residence located at Lakeside Enclave gated community which offers walking trails around a splendid lake and a community pool!!! This meticulous maintained home is located at a cul de sac street. It features grand entrance foyer with high ceilings, formal dining, formal living and a fabulous family room with lots of natural light open to kitchen and breakfast area with stunning views of backyard. Three bedrooms, Master suite with private bath, two secondary bedrooms with walk in closets and a hall bathroom. Home also offers a study/ computer niche just off of bedrooms, great for homework or office work. NEW WASHER AND DRYER, NEW CARPET, JUST PAINTED all in 2018!! REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!! It has a crisp fresh like new feel! Ready to move in. unbeatable Cul-de sac Street, great for extra parking and play area for the kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 LAKESIDE Trail have any available units?
3211 LAKESIDE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 LAKESIDE Trail have?
Some of 3211 LAKESIDE Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 LAKESIDE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3211 LAKESIDE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 LAKESIDE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3211 LAKESIDE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3211 LAKESIDE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3211 LAKESIDE Trail offers parking.
Does 3211 LAKESIDE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3211 LAKESIDE Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 LAKESIDE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3211 LAKESIDE Trail has a pool.
Does 3211 LAKESIDE Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 3211 LAKESIDE Trail has accessible units.
Does 3211 LAKESIDE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 LAKESIDE Trail has units with dishwashers.

