3211 LAKESIDE Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location!!! Fabulous residence located at Lakeside Enclave gated community which offers walking trails around a splendid lake and a community pool!!! This meticulous maintained home is located at a cul de sac street. It features grand entrance foyer with high ceilings, formal dining, formal living and a fabulous family room with lots of natural light open to kitchen and breakfast area with stunning views of backyard. Three bedrooms, Master suite with private bath, two secondary bedrooms with walk in closets and a hall bathroom. Home also offers a study/ computer niche just off of bedrooms, great for homework or office work. NEW WASHER AND DRYER, NEW CARPET, JUST PAINTED all in 2018!! REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!! It has a crisp fresh like new feel! Ready to move in. unbeatable Cul-de sac Street, great for extra parking and play area for the kids.