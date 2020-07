Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This lovely well maintained move in ready home is situated on a spacious corner lot with access to: Hwy 59/I69, 99 & Beltway 8. Walk to elementary school and Neighborhood Park, as well! This home features recent updates that include: interior paint; carpet PLUS energy efficient windows! Master bedroom, family room and master bath are on first floor. Eat in Kitchen opens to the upstairs deck where you can relax and enjoy the cool spring evenings! This is a must see home!