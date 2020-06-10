3114 Noble Lakes

Amenities

Expansive Modern Estate home situated on the 18th fairway at Royal Oaks Country Club! Custom built and updated with beautiful transitional finishes, impressive foyer with marble inlaid floors, executive library with privacy doors, sprawling formal dining room offering seating for up to 10+, spacious formal living area and inviting family room with panoramic windows for incredible golf course and backyard views, gourmet kitchen with recent commercial grade appliances (per Seller), large master suite & secondary bedroom at first floor, game room AND media room up, abundance of covered outdoor living and dining space, sparkling pool & spa, summer kitchen, spacious motor court with an electric driveway gate, 4 car garage and a nestled on a private gated cul-de-sac street in the heart of the community. Welcome home to this private estate with many amenities!