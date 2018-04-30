3026 Terrace Hills Lane

Amenities

Corner unit townhouse located in the sought after Memorial Heights area off Washington Ave with SIDE YARD, has amazing walk-ability to tons of area hot spots. Located on the first floor is a private guest room with full bath. Open second floor living area perfect for entertaining with wood floors, plantation shutters, soaring 18 ft ceilings in the living room plus surround sound speakers and entertainment nook, very spacious dining area open to living and kitchen, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, large pantry, fridge included, utility room with washer and dryer included. Located on the third floor is the spacious master suite with plush carpet, soaring ceilings, large closet (10x10), master bath with shower/tub combo that has jets and dual heads. HOA covers maintenance of the side yards and landscaping. Hurry! This unit wont last long.