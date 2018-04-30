All apartments in Houston
3026 Terrace Hills Lane
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:53 PM

3026 Terrace Hills Lane

3026 Terrace Hills Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3026 Terrace Hills Ln, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner unit townhouse located in the sought after Memorial Heights area off Washington Ave with SIDE YARD, has amazing walk-ability to tons of area hot spots. Located on the first floor is a private guest room with full bath. Open second floor living area perfect for entertaining with wood floors, plantation shutters, soaring 18 ft ceilings in the living room plus surround sound speakers and entertainment nook, very spacious dining area open to living and kitchen, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, large pantry, fridge included, utility room with washer and dryer included. Located on the third floor is the spacious master suite with plush carpet, soaring ceilings, large closet (10x10), master bath with shower/tub combo that has jets and dual heads. HOA covers maintenance of the side yards and landscaping. Hurry! This unit wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 Terrace Hills Lane have any available units?
3026 Terrace Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 Terrace Hills Lane have?
Some of 3026 Terrace Hills Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Terrace Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Terrace Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Terrace Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3026 Terrace Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3026 Terrace Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3026 Terrace Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 3026 Terrace Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3026 Terrace Hills Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Terrace Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 3026 Terrace Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3026 Terrace Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 3026 Terrace Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Terrace Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 Terrace Hills Lane has units with dishwashers.

