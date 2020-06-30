3026 Sunnydale Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

THIS HOME IS BEING FULLY REMODELED. WILL NOT HAVE CARPET. WILL HAVE CERAMIC WOOD LOOKING FLOORS

Home located in Sugar Valley subdivision. Location has easy freeway access. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and has been updated. Close proximate to TSU, UH, HCC,and is 10 minutes from The Medical Center and Downtown Houston. It is 3 miles from Beltway 8 which can take you all around Houston. This cozy home sits just outside of the 610 Loop. Great home and community for a families with children.



(RLNE5536037)