Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

3026 Sunnydale Dr

3026 Sunnydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3026 Sunnydale Drive, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
THIS HOME IS BEING FULLY REMODELED. WILL NOT HAVE CARPET. WILL HAVE CERAMIC WOOD LOOKING FLOORS
Home located in Sugar Valley subdivision. Location has easy freeway access. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and has been updated. Close proximate to TSU, UH, HCC,and is 10 minutes from The Medical Center and Downtown Houston. It is 3 miles from Beltway 8 which can take you all around Houston. This cozy home sits just outside of the 610 Loop. Great home and community for a families with children.

(RLNE5536037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 Sunnydale Dr have any available units?
3026 Sunnydale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 Sunnydale Dr have?
Some of 3026 Sunnydale Dr's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Sunnydale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Sunnydale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Sunnydale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3026 Sunnydale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3026 Sunnydale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3026 Sunnydale Dr offers parking.
Does 3026 Sunnydale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 Sunnydale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Sunnydale Dr have a pool?
No, 3026 Sunnydale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3026 Sunnydale Dr have accessible units?
No, 3026 Sunnydale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Sunnydale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 Sunnydale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

