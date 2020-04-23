All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3016 Cortlandt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3016 Cortlandt Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:06 PM

3016 Cortlandt Street

3016 Cortlandt St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3016 Cortlandt St, Houston, TX 77018
Independence Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Charming and Newly Renovated 2/1 Located Just Minutes from The Galleria and Downtown! NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED!!! - Completely renovated and just minutes away from the best spots in town. Reno includes a brand new roof, new paint job, and stunning hardwood flooring. This move-in-ready property comes with a brand new washer/dryer, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The property displays an elegant mini courtyard in the front and a charming little back yard with enough space for your dog to enjoy. Did we mention there's NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED. That's right, spend that money towards your new place while we take away the hassleof a security deposit.Take a look before your new home passes!

(RLNE5668332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Cortlandt Street have any available units?
3016 Cortlandt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Cortlandt Street have?
Some of 3016 Cortlandt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Cortlandt Street currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Cortlandt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Cortlandt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Cortlandt Street is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Cortlandt Street offer parking?
No, 3016 Cortlandt Street does not offer parking.
Does 3016 Cortlandt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 Cortlandt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Cortlandt Street have a pool?
No, 3016 Cortlandt Street does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Cortlandt Street have accessible units?
No, 3016 Cortlandt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Cortlandt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 Cortlandt Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
Post Oak at Woodway
99 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024
14220 at Park Row
14220 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston