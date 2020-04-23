3016 Cortlandt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Charming and Newly Renovated 2/1 Located Just Minutes from The Galleria and Downtown! NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED!!! - Completely renovated and just minutes away from the best spots in town. Reno includes a brand new roof, new paint job, and stunning hardwood flooring. This move-in-ready property comes with a brand new washer/dryer, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The property displays an elegant mini courtyard in the front and a charming little back yard with enough space for your dog to enjoy. Did we mention there's NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED. That's right, spend that money towards your new place while we take away the hassleof a security deposit.Take a look before your new home passes!



(RLNE5668332)