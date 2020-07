2929 Weslayan

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill dog park doorman hot tub valet service

Luxury one-, two-, three- bedroom homes and penthouses for lease. World class amenities and exquisitely-designed floor plans. Resort-style pool, fitness center & skyline lounge. Ideally located near River Oaks, between the Galleria and Downtown. In the center of world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Just downstairs a nationally-acclaimed steak and sushi restaurant. Opening June 2017.



No broker fee!



(RLNE3736342)