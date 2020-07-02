2920 Milam St

Amenities

We have finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.



Quick Notes



Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.



Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)



Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.



We find people apartments professionally. It's super cool.



We're also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.



We're free to work with!



Apartments are pet friendly!



Tacos. Tacos are awesome.



Apartment Amenities



Chef inspired kitchens with large islands, quartz counter tops, stone backsplash



Stainless steel appliance package



Gooseneck faucets with pull down sprays



Undermount sinks in kitchen and baths



Soft close cabinets and drawers in kitchens & baths



Designer custom wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting



Full-size washer & dryer in each home



Custom framed mirrors



Spa inspired bathrooms with soaking tubs & separate showers



Wood-style flooring



Spacious walk-in closets with built-in shelving



Private balconies



Community Amenities



Fantastic Midtown location with stunning views of Downtown & The Galleria



Penthouse Homes available



Walkability to shops, restaurants, & exciting night life



Controlled access to the building & parking garage



Climate controlled corridors



Continuous hot water with Teal water system



Infinity edge pool with cabanas, lounge seating, covered outdoor kitchen & TVs



Resident social lounge with entertaining kitchen, coffee bar, pool table & arcade games



Resident business center with computers & wireless printing



Two-story platinum athletic club featuring Matrix weight machines, cardio equipment & free weights



Yoga, spinning & stability studio with virtual cycling & interactive fitness



Wi-Fi throughout indoor & outdoor amenity spaces



Dry cleaning station



Electric car charging station



Valet trash pick-up & recycling program



24 Hour package accessibility



Smoke free community



Pet Friendly



Storage units available



Fully furnished guest suite available for residents to rent for family and friends



Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?



Yes, chances are you are tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we are here. Taco Street Houston. We are in the business of finding people like you apartments. We are also super free to work with.