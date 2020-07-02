All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2920 Milam St
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:28 PM

2920 Milam St

2920 Milam Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Milam Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car charging
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
yoga
We have finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.

___________________________________________________________

Quick Notes

Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.

Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)

Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.

We find people apartments professionally. It's super cool.

We're also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.

We're free to work with!

Apartments are pet friendly!

Tacos. Tacos are awesome.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Chef inspired kitchens with large islands, quartz counter tops, stone backsplash

Stainless steel appliance package

Gooseneck faucets with pull down sprays

Undermount sinks in kitchen and baths

Soft close cabinets and drawers in kitchens & baths

Designer custom wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting

Full-size washer & dryer in each home

Custom framed mirrors

Spa inspired bathrooms with soaking tubs & separate showers

Wood-style flooring

Spacious walk-in closets with built-in shelving

Private balconies

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Fantastic Midtown location with stunning views of Downtown & The Galleria

Penthouse Homes available

Walkability to shops, restaurants, & exciting night life

Controlled access to the building & parking garage

Climate controlled corridors

Continuous hot water with Teal water system

Infinity edge pool with cabanas, lounge seating, covered outdoor kitchen & TVs

Resident social lounge with entertaining kitchen, coffee bar, pool table & arcade games

Resident business center with computers & wireless printing

Two-story platinum athletic club featuring Matrix weight machines, cardio equipment & free weights

Yoga, spinning & stability studio with virtual cycling & interactive fitness

Wi-Fi throughout indoor & outdoor amenity spaces

Dry cleaning station

Electric car charging station

Valet trash pick-up & recycling program

24 Hour package accessibility

Smoke free community

Pet Friendly

Storage units available

Fully furnished guest suite available for residents to rent for family and friends

___________________________________________________________

Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?

Yes, chances are you are tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we are here. Taco Street Houston. We are in the business of finding people like you apartments. We are also super free to work with.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Milam St have any available units?
2920 Milam St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Milam St have?
Some of 2920 Milam St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Milam St currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Milam St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Milam St pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Milam St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2920 Milam St offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Milam St offers parking.
Does 2920 Milam St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 Milam St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Milam St have a pool?
Yes, 2920 Milam St has a pool.
Does 2920 Milam St have accessible units?
Yes, 2920 Milam St has accessible units.
Does 2920 Milam St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Milam St does not have units with dishwashers.

