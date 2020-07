Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to your beautiful gated community home. Located within minutes from downtown attractions and sporting venues. Modern three story property offers 3 bedrooms. Features a huge, covered porch off the Owner's Retreat. The master suite has whirlpool tub and shower. Free standing home's luxurious features include ubatuba Granite countertops in all 3 bathrooms, stained cabinetry throughout, oak hardwood floors in the living area, stainless appliances and a built in tech area.