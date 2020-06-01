2811 Laurel Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

DREAM HOME!!! Never flooded! Home updated by Pacely HomeDesign! Amazing & Amazing! Sand Creek updated home is sitting on a quiet street. Home features formal dining room plus a study room. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances which include double convection ovens plus warming drawer, Stainless dishwasher, includes built in ice maker with a stone backsplash. Quartz counter tops, farmhouse sink & cook. Den has gas with a Fireplace has been finish with a timeless color and built-ins been refinished to show the house character. Master quarter downstair, separate grand tub and shower, double vanity sinks, his & hers closets. Upstairs includes game room, Jack & Jill has bathrooms, bedrooms. NEW paint, tile, flooring, lighting fixtures, faucets & sinks. NEW A/C unit and hot water heater has been replaced for the first floor. Outside has a large covered patio and open deck space. The home has an oversize backyard that includes numerous fruit trees. Come see!