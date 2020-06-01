All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2811 Laurel Ridge Drive

2811 Laurel Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Laurel Ridge Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
DREAM HOME!!! Never flooded! Home updated by Pacely HomeDesign! Amazing & Amazing! Sand Creek updated home is sitting on a quiet street. Home features formal dining room plus a study room. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances which include double convection ovens plus warming drawer, Stainless dishwasher, includes built in ice maker with a stone backsplash. Quartz counter tops, farmhouse sink & cook. Den has gas with a Fireplace has been finish with a timeless color and built-ins been refinished to show the house character. Master quarter downstair, separate grand tub and shower, double vanity sinks, his & hers closets. Upstairs includes game room, Jack & Jill has bathrooms, bedrooms. NEW paint, tile, flooring, lighting fixtures, faucets & sinks. NEW A/C unit and hot water heater has been replaced for the first floor. Outside has a large covered patio and open deck space. The home has an oversize backyard that includes numerous fruit trees. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive have any available units?
2811 Laurel Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Laurel Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 Laurel Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

