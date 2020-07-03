All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:57 AM

2806 Elm Grove Court

2806 Elm Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Elm Grove Court, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/938972?source=marketing

***RENT SPECIAL GET $100 OFF OF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1232
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: dishwasher, disposal

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: CUTE AND COZY 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME! Dishwasher and disposal in the kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, spacious living room, great size bedrooms with master including built in shelves, master bathroom with double vanity, and much more all priced to lease today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Elm Grove Court have any available units?
2806 Elm Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 Elm Grove Court have?
Some of 2806 Elm Grove Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Elm Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Elm Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Elm Grove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Elm Grove Court is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Elm Grove Court offer parking?
No, 2806 Elm Grove Court does not offer parking.
Does 2806 Elm Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Elm Grove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Elm Grove Court have a pool?
No, 2806 Elm Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Elm Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 2806 Elm Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Elm Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 Elm Grove Court has units with dishwashers.

