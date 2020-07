Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 2 story home has been upgraded with new paint & flooring throughout the home. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath downstairs for your guest. Large family room, formal dining and spacious kitchen are only are few benefits to this home.