2702 Foliage Green Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7609f005a ---- Ask about our NO UPFRONT security deposit for those who qualify. This easy to maintain 3 bedroom 2 bath rental in Kingwood would be great for long-term renters. Neutral ceramic tile everywhere in the home and a cozy fireplace in the family room. It has a split floor plan, on a huge corner lot, with lots of yard space. Schedule your showings now. This home will be available shortly after the first. *$10 filter fee will be added to the listing price for the added amenity of filter delivery to your doorstep for better electricity bills. No pet deposit $44/month for one $28/month additional pets. Rooms are approximate.