Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2702 Foliage Green Dr
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:50 PM

2702 Foliage Green Dr

2702 Foliage Green Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Foliage Green Dr, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7609f005a ---- Ask about our NO UPFRONT security deposit for those who qualify. This easy to maintain 3 bedroom 2 bath rental in Kingwood would be great for long-term renters. Neutral ceramic tile everywhere in the home and a cozy fireplace in the family room. It has a split floor plan, on a huge corner lot, with lots of yard space. Schedule your showings now. This home will be available shortly after the first. *$10 filter fee will be added to the listing price for the added amenity of filter delivery to your doorstep for better electricity bills. No pet deposit $44/month for one $28/month additional pets. Rooms are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Foliage Green Dr have any available units?
2702 Foliage Green Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2702 Foliage Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Foliage Green Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Foliage Green Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 Foliage Green Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2702 Foliage Green Dr offer parking?
No, 2702 Foliage Green Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2702 Foliage Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Foliage Green Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Foliage Green Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2702 Foliage Green Dr has a pool.
Does 2702 Foliage Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 2702 Foliage Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Foliage Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 Foliage Green Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 Foliage Green Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 Foliage Green Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

