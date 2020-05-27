All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 27 N Ennis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
27 N Ennis Street
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:42 PM

27 N Ennis Street

27 North Ennis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27 North Ennis Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate 2 story modern home in East Downtown, one of Houston\'s most walkable locations! Numerous restaurants, bars, coffee shops and even a farmer\'s market just blocks away and direct access to Downtown! Open layout with tons of natural light, 2 bedrooms on the first level (queen size bed & twin bed) with a full bath and laundry room. Upstairs you\'ll find a huge living space open to the kitchen and dining room with warehouse style wood floors and high ceilings and master suite with large closet, king size bed and bath with dual vanities and large shower. Large balcony off the living room with room for chairs & grill. No carpet, all wood & stained concrete flooring for easy maintenance. Great size garage fits 2 SUVs. All appliances included, NO DOGS allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 N Ennis Street have any available units?
27 N Ennis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 N Ennis Street have?
Some of 27 N Ennis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 N Ennis Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 N Ennis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 N Ennis Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 N Ennis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 27 N Ennis Street offer parking?
Yes, 27 N Ennis Street offers parking.
Does 27 N Ennis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 N Ennis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 N Ennis Street have a pool?
No, 27 N Ennis Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 N Ennis Street have accessible units?
No, 27 N Ennis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 N Ennis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 N Ennis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct
Houston, TX 77096
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston