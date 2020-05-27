27 N Ennis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Immaculate 2 story modern home in East Downtown, one of Houston\'s most walkable locations! Numerous restaurants, bars, coffee shops and even a farmer\'s market just blocks away and direct access to Downtown! Open layout with tons of natural light, 2 bedrooms on the first level (queen size bed & twin bed) with a full bath and laundry room. Upstairs you\'ll find a huge living space open to the kitchen and dining room with warehouse style wood floors and high ceilings and master suite with large closet, king size bed and bath with dual vanities and large shower. Large balcony off the living room with room for chairs & grill. No carpet, all wood & stained concrete flooring for easy maintenance. Great size garage fits 2 SUVs. All appliances included, NO DOGS allowed!