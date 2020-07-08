All apartments in Houston
2608 Hopkins Street

2608 Hopkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Hopkins Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great stand alone garage apartment in Montrose. 1 bed/bath. Two stories with living area downstairs and bedroom upstairs. Separate dining area with plenty of storage and bookshelves. Recently renovated kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher. Tile and wood flooring with window units in living room and bedroom. Centrally located and within walking distance to everything Montrose has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Hopkins Street have any available units?
2608 Hopkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Hopkins Street have?
Some of 2608 Hopkins Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Hopkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Hopkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Hopkins Street pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Hopkins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2608 Hopkins Street offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Hopkins Street offers parking.
Does 2608 Hopkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Hopkins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Hopkins Street have a pool?
No, 2608 Hopkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Hopkins Street have accessible units?
No, 2608 Hopkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Hopkins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Hopkins Street has units with dishwashers.

