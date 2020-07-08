Great stand alone garage apartment in Montrose. 1 bed/bath. Two stories with living area downstairs and bedroom upstairs. Separate dining area with plenty of storage and bookshelves. Recently renovated kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher. Tile and wood flooring with window units in living room and bedroom. Centrally located and within walking distance to everything Montrose has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2608 Hopkins Street have any available units?
2608 Hopkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Hopkins Street have?
Some of 2608 Hopkins Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Hopkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Hopkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.