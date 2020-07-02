2605 Calumet Street

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

Fresh interior paint, move in ready! Outstanding Urban Loft townhome with a large private back yard overlooking Riverside Terrace Park! Great access to Hwy 288, Downtown, all universities, Med Center & Montrose areas. Rice Village is just 4 miles away! Spacious layout with stained concrete floors on first level and warehouse style pine floors on second level. Abundant natural light! AC is zoned to each floor independently for energy savings. Master suite features huge WIC & small study. Bath has combo tub/shower. Ready for immediate occupancy.