All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2605 Calumet Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2605 Calumet Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 4:10 AM

2605 Calumet Street

2605 Calumet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2605 Calumet Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fresh interior paint, move in ready! Outstanding Urban Loft townhome with a large private back yard overlooking Riverside Terrace Park! Great access to Hwy 288, Downtown, all universities, Med Center & Montrose areas. Rice Village is just 4 miles away! Spacious layout with stained concrete floors on first level and warehouse style pine floors on second level. Abundant natural light! AC is zoned to each floor independently for energy savings. Master suite features huge WIC & small study. Bath has combo tub/shower. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Calumet Street have any available units?
2605 Calumet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2605 Calumet Street currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Calumet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Calumet Street pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Calumet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2605 Calumet Street offer parking?
No, 2605 Calumet Street does not offer parking.
Does 2605 Calumet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Calumet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Calumet Street have a pool?
No, 2605 Calumet Street does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Calumet Street have accessible units?
No, 2605 Calumet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Calumet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Calumet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Calumet Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2605 Calumet Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Champions Woods Apartments
6830 Champions Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77069
Encore Montrose
4508 Graustark Street
Houston, TX 77006
Peppermill Place
8440 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston