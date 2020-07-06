2520 Robinhood

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b22c518097 ---- Location, location, location! Condo faces East. Well maintained and ready for move-in! This home features lots of natural light and hardwoods throughout. Beautiful builts in bookcases in the study. The kitchen boasts maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet and counter space! Both bedrooms are up. Luxurious master bath has marble and a separate tub and shower, everything you will need! Huge oversized closet with built-ins in the master. Home also features an energy-efficient Next thermostat. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA