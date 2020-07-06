All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2520 Robinhood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2520 Robinhood
Last updated August 16 2019 at 8:45 PM

2520 Robinhood

2520 Robinhood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2520 Robinhood Street, Houston, TX 77005
University Place

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b22c518097 ---- Location, location, location! Condo faces East. Well maintained and ready for move-in! This home features lots of natural light and hardwoods throughout. Beautiful builts in bookcases in the study. The kitchen boasts maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet and counter space! Both bedrooms are up. Luxurious master bath has marble and a separate tub and shower, everything you will need! Huge oversized closet with built-ins in the master. Home also features an energy-efficient Next thermostat. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Robinhood have any available units?
2520 Robinhood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2520 Robinhood currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Robinhood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Robinhood pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Robinhood is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Robinhood offer parking?
No, 2520 Robinhood does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Robinhood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Robinhood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Robinhood have a pool?
No, 2520 Robinhood does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Robinhood have accessible units?
No, 2520 Robinhood does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Robinhood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Robinhood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Robinhood have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Robinhood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St
Houston, TX 77030
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
City Park
1640 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959
Houston, TX 77034
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston