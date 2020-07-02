All apartments in Houston
Location

2501 Marilee Lane, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location! Located near the Galleria! This 2nd floor condo has been recently updated and is vacant and available for immediate move-in. The condo has pedestrian gated access with private parking. The condo features vessel sink in bathroom, nest thermostat, beautiful Satillo tile flooring and carpet in the bedroom. Kitchen and bathroom has new cabinet doors along with granite counter tops, tumbled tile backsplash, kitchen sink and hardware, refrigerator, oven and microwave. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and patio access. Utilities are paid(elec,w/s,trash) with rental of this unit. Don't miss out on this unit. It won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Marilee Lane have any available units?
2501 Marilee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Marilee Lane have?
Some of 2501 Marilee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Marilee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Marilee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Marilee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Marilee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2501 Marilee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Marilee Lane offers parking.
Does 2501 Marilee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Marilee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Marilee Lane have a pool?
No, 2501 Marilee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Marilee Lane have accessible units?
No, 2501 Marilee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Marilee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Marilee Lane has units with dishwashers.

