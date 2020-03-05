All apartments in Houston
242 Portland St

242 Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

242 Portland Street, Houston, TX 77006
The Museum District

Amenities

Things didn't turn out as you originally planned. All you wanted to do was show your friends a cleverly captioned and filtered picture of your overpriced avocado toast brunch. But then people started to take notice. Lot's of people. What you thought was just a little flash of cleverness, other people took as masterful brilliance. What followed next was...unexpected. Time Magazine listed your picture as "Picture of the Year". Your instagram page has swelled to over 20 million people, all fanatics of your avocado toast picture.

Of course, with this sudden found fame and glory has come a windfall of wealth through strategic brand partnerships and endorsements from world leaders. Obviously, you need a place to hang out and chill while you think of the next brunch pictures you'll be taking. Luckily, this lovely Houston apartment has all the fancy things a person like you would need, from a nice pool, to some shelves and desks, to even custom wood cabinetry which is a big deal. So yeah, you should come live here.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Stunning Views of downtown, Galleria, and The Texas Medical Center

Hardwood Style Flooring

Stainless Steel Apron Sink in Kitchen

Crafted Ceilings with Continuous Dimmable Light Coves.

Rain Head Shower with Bench

Washer and Dryer

Urban Mud Room

Outdoor Fireplaces in Townhomes

Sonos Wireless Sound System with Built in Ceiling Speakers

10 Foot Ceilings and 8 Foot Doorways

Spacious Walk-In Closets with Customizable Elfa Shelving and Shoe Racks

Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

Granite Countertops and Backsplash

Solar Window Shades with Black Out Shades in Each Bedroom

Built In Custom Millwork Shelving and Desks

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Panoramic Views of Downtown, Galleria and Texas Medical Center

Town Homes and Penthouses Available

Valet Parking Service

24 Hour Concierge at Your Service

Private Resident Bar located in the Lobby - Society Bar at The Carter

Gourmet Coffee

Penthouse Level Lounge with billiards and poker room with stunning views of downtown and Galleria

Fully Equipped Catering Kitchen with Private Dining

Luxurious Pool Courtyard with Fire Pit and Lounge Seating

Poolside Grilling and Dining Area

Strength and Cardio Fitness Center Featuring Precor Equipment

Group Fitness Classes, Spin Bikes and Yoga Mats

Controlled Access Parking Garage

Private Garages Available

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

 

Need a new apartment?

We're Taco Street Locating. We're an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Portland St have any available units?
242 Portland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Portland St have?
Some of 242 Portland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Portland St currently offering any rent specials?
242 Portland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Portland St pet-friendly?
No, 242 Portland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 242 Portland St offer parking?
Yes, 242 Portland St offers parking.
Does 242 Portland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Portland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Portland St have a pool?
Yes, 242 Portland St has a pool.
Does 242 Portland St have accessible units?
Yes, 242 Portland St has accessible units.
Does 242 Portland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Portland St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
