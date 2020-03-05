242 Portland St

Amenities

Things didn't turn out as you originally planned. All you wanted to do was show your friends a cleverly captioned and filtered picture of your overpriced avocado toast brunch. But then people started to take notice. Lot's of people. What you thought was just a little flash of cleverness, other people took as masterful brilliance. What followed next was...unexpected. Time Magazine listed your picture as "Picture of the Year". Your instagram page has swelled to over 20 million people, all fanatics of your avocado toast picture.



Of course, with this sudden found fame and glory has come a windfall of wealth through strategic brand partnerships and endorsements from world leaders. Obviously, you need a place to hang out and chill while you think of the next brunch pictures you'll be taking. Luckily, this lovely Houston apartment has all the fancy things a person like you would need, from a nice pool, to some shelves and desks, to even custom wood cabinetry which is a big deal. So yeah, you should come live here.



Apartment Amenities



Stunning Views of downtown, Galleria, and The Texas Medical Center



Hardwood Style Flooring



Stainless Steel Apron Sink in Kitchen



Crafted Ceilings with Continuous Dimmable Light Coves.



Rain Head Shower with Bench



Washer and Dryer



Urban Mud Room



Outdoor Fireplaces in Townhomes



Sonos Wireless Sound System with Built in Ceiling Speakers



10 Foot Ceilings and 8 Foot Doorways



Spacious Walk-In Closets with Customizable Elfa Shelving and Shoe Racks



Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances



Granite Countertops and Backsplash



Solar Window Shades with Black Out Shades in Each Bedroom



Built In Custom Millwork Shelving and Desks



Community Amenities



Panoramic Views of Downtown, Galleria and Texas Medical Center



Town Homes and Penthouses Available



Valet Parking Service



24 Hour Concierge at Your Service



Private Resident Bar located in the Lobby - Society Bar at The Carter



Gourmet Coffee



Penthouse Level Lounge with billiards and poker room with stunning views of downtown and Galleria



Fully Equipped Catering Kitchen with Private Dining



Luxurious Pool Courtyard with Fire Pit and Lounge Seating



Poolside Grilling and Dining Area



Strength and Cardio Fitness Center Featuring Precor Equipment



Group Fitness Classes, Spin Bikes and Yoga Mats



Controlled Access Parking Garage



Private Garages Available



Electric Vehicle Charging Stations







Need a new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. We're an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?