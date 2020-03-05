242 Portland St

Amenities
Things didn't turn out as you originally planned. All you wanted to do was show your friends a cleverly captioned and filtered picture of your overpriced avocado toast brunch. But then people started to take notice. Lot's of people. What you thought was just a little flash of cleverness, other people took as masterful brilliance. What followed next was...unexpected. Time Magazine listed your picture as "Picture of the Year". Your instagram page has swelled to over 20 million people, all fanatics of your avocado toast picture.
Of course, with this sudden found fame and glory has come a windfall of wealth through strategic brand partnerships and endorsements from world leaders. Obviously, you need a place to hang out and chill while you think of the next brunch pictures you'll be taking. Luckily, this lovely Houston apartment has all the fancy things a person like you would need, from a nice pool, to some shelves and desks, to even custom wood cabinetry which is a big deal. So yeah, you should come live here.
Apartment Amenities
Stunning Views of downtown, Galleria, and The Texas Medical Center
Hardwood Style Flooring
Stainless Steel Apron Sink in Kitchen
Crafted Ceilings with Continuous Dimmable Light Coves.
Rain Head Shower with Bench
Washer and Dryer
Urban Mud Room
Outdoor Fireplaces in Townhomes
Sonos Wireless Sound System with Built in Ceiling Speakers
10 Foot Ceilings and 8 Foot Doorways
Spacious Walk-In Closets with Customizable Elfa Shelving and Shoe Racks
Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
Granite Countertops and Backsplash
Solar Window Shades with Black Out Shades in Each Bedroom
Built In Custom Millwork Shelving and Desks
Community Amenities
Panoramic Views of Downtown, Galleria and Texas Medical Center
Town Homes and Penthouses Available
Valet Parking Service
24 Hour Concierge at Your Service
Private Resident Bar located in the Lobby - Society Bar at The Carter
Gourmet Coffee
Penthouse Level Lounge with billiards and poker room with stunning views of downtown and Galleria
Fully Equipped Catering Kitchen with Private Dining
Luxurious Pool Courtyard with Fire Pit and Lounge Seating
Poolside Grilling and Dining Area
Strength and Cardio Fitness Center Featuring Precor Equipment
Group Fitness Classes, Spin Bikes and Yoga Mats
Controlled Access Parking Garage
Private Garages Available
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
