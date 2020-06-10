Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2379 Briarwest Boulevard
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:36 PM
2379 Briarwest Boulevard
2379 Briarwest Boulevard
Location
2379 Briarwest Boulevard, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
if you are looking for a home with great schools, tennis courts, a beautiful pool in the heart of the Energy Corridor, this is the home you have been looking for.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2379 Briarwest Boulevard have any available units?
2379 Briarwest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2379 Briarwest Boulevard have?
Some of 2379 Briarwest Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2379 Briarwest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2379 Briarwest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2379 Briarwest Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2379 Briarwest Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2379 Briarwest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2379 Briarwest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2379 Briarwest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2379 Briarwest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2379 Briarwest Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2379 Briarwest Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2379 Briarwest Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 2379 Briarwest Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 2379 Briarwest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2379 Briarwest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
