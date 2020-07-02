All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105

2350 Bagby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2350 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
garage
gym
pool
package receiving
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
sauna
Central location at midtown Houston , beautiful apartment fully furnished with all bills paid .
you got everything you need for your stay kitchen and house wares .
In the Metro Midtown complex you have free access to all amenities and free parking at a shared garage .
The location is just great and you have restaurants and business center a walk away .

Community Amenities

Concierge
Covered Parking
Free Weights
On-Site Management
BBQ Picnic Area
Business Center
Close to METRO Rail
Clubhouse with Wifi
Controlled Access/Gated
Courtyard
Fitness Center with Free Weights
Fully Equipped Kitchens
Garage
In the Heart of Midtown
On-Site Maintenance and Management
Package Receiving
Pet Friendly Community
Preferred Parking Spaces
Recycling
Sauna
Short Term Lease
Two Swimming Pools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 have any available units?
2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 have?
Some of 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 is pet friendly.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 offers parking.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 have a pool?
Yes, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 has a pool.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 have accessible units?
No, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
Heights West End
4020 Koehler St
Houston, TX 77007
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd
Houston, TX 77015
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street
Houston, TX 77023
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston