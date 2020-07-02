2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving pet friendly sauna

Central location at midtown Houston , beautiful apartment fully furnished with all bills paid .

you got everything you need for your stay kitchen and house wares .

In the Metro Midtown complex you have free access to all amenities and free parking at a shared garage .

The location is just great and you have restaurants and business center a walk away .



