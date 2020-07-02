2350 Bagby Unit: MMT3105

Amenities
Central location at midtown Houston , beautiful apartment fully furnished with all bills paid .
you got everything you need for your stay kitchen and house wares .
In the Metro Midtown complex you have free access to all amenities and free parking at a shared garage .
The location is just great and you have restaurants and business center a walk away .
Community Amenities
Concierge
Covered Parking
Free Weights
On-Site Management
BBQ Picnic Area
Business Center
Close to METRO Rail
Clubhouse with Wifi
Controlled Access/Gated
Courtyard
Fitness Center with Free Weights
Fully Equipped Kitchens
Garage
In the Heart of Midtown
On-Site Maintenance and Management
Package Receiving
Pet Friendly Community
Preferred Parking Spaces
Recycling
Sauna
Short Term Lease
Two Swimming Pools