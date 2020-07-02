All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106

2350 Bagby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2350 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
sauna
Midtown Apartments

Right in the middle of midtown Houston, fully furnished, all bills paid, beautifully decorated. 42 inch flatscreen HD TV, Washer/Dryer included, Relaxing resort style pool, premier fitness center. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Experience all that Midtown Houston has to offer.

Community Amenities

Concierge
Covered Parking
Free Weights
On-Site Management
BBQ Picnic Area
Business Center
Close to METRO Rail
Clubhouse with Wifi
Controlled Access/Gated
Courtyard
Fitness Center with Free Weights
Fully Equipped Kitchens
Garage
In the Heart of Midtown
On-Site Maintenance and Management
Package Receiving
Pet Friendly Community
Preferred Parking Spaces
Recycling
Sauna
Short Term Lease
Two Swimming Pools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 have any available units?
2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 have?
Some of 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 is pet friendly.
Does 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 offers parking.
Does 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 have a pool?
Yes, 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 has a pool.
Does 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 have accessible units?
No, 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Bagby St Unit: 15106 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Camden Post Oak
1200 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Tuam
3721 Tuam Street
Houston, TX 77004
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston