2334 Welch Street

Amenities
Located at San Felipe and Kirby, the most iconic intersection in River Oaks, these refined English style town homes pay homage to the historical London based Cadogan Hotel. An inviting foyer leads you to beautifully appointed living & dining space w intricate ceiling details throughout. Gourmet kitchen with Thermador appliances. Luxurious master suite with sitting area. Fourth floor features city room with marble floors, fireplace & immense glass doors leading to an expansive terrace. Each floor is accessible with a custom elevator. Perfect for entertaining on a grand scale.