2333 Bering Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage guest parking

VERY NICE ONE LARGE BEDROOM APARTMENT AND WELL MAINTAINED, GATED GALLERIA COMPLEX. UNIT LOCATED ON HUGE PATIO (SHARED) WITH LARGE OAK TREE FOR SHADE. BATHROOM WITH NEW TILE FLOORS, NEW COUNTER TOPS, LIGHT FIXTURE AND MIRROR. LARGE BEDROOM WITH PEACEFUL PATIO VIEW AND WALK-IN CLOSET. LIVING ROOM HAS LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS AND AN ELEGANT FIREPLACE MANTLE WITH BUILT IN SHELVES ON EITHER SIDE. ONE RESERVED GARAGE PARKING SPACE #23. GUEST PARKING ALONG FENCE. CLEAN, FRESH AND READY TO MOVE IN.