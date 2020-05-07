All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2313 Richton St Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2313 Richton St Apt B
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:32 PM

2313 Richton St Apt B

2313 Richton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2313 Richton St, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d96ada3069 ---- Move in ready townhome in Upper Richton! This home is a featured gated community. Luxury kitchens with beautiful cabinets & quartz countertops. 11\' ceilings on each floor, tray ceiling in master, walk-in closets and crown molding. All kitchen appliances included. W/D included. Flooring includes engineered hardwoods, easy for clean up! You do not want to miss this stunning home! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Fridge Included Gated Townhome Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Richton St Apt B have any available units?
2313 Richton St Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Richton St Apt B have?
Some of 2313 Richton St Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Richton St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Richton St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Richton St Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 Richton St Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 2313 Richton St Apt B offer parking?
No, 2313 Richton St Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 2313 Richton St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 Richton St Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Richton St Apt B have a pool?
No, 2313 Richton St Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Richton St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 2313 Richton St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Richton St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 Richton St Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

201 Emerson
201 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
1624 Holman St
1624 Holman St
Houston, TX 77004
Westmount at Copper Mill
15910 Farm To Market 529
Houston, TX 77095
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Folio West
2525 Citywest Blvd
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston