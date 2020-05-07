2313 Richton St Apt B

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d96ada3069 ---- Move in ready townhome in Upper Richton! This home is a featured gated community. Luxury kitchens with beautiful cabinets & quartz countertops. 11\' ceilings on each floor, tray ceiling in master, walk-in closets and crown molding. All kitchen appliances included. W/D included. Flooring includes engineered hardwoods, easy for clean up! You do not want to miss this stunning home! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Fridge Included Gated Townhome Washer And Dryer Included