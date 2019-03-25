2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4ca2afc059 ---- **ALL BILLS PAID** Upstairs 1bed 1bath corner unit home with serene view from your balcony. This home features tile floors, open floor plan, stackable washer/dryer, large balcony overlooking property grounds with plenty of sunlight for plant lovers. Spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space is right by the bathroom which stores the stackable W/D making it easy for laundry days. Prime location in forested Piney Point area just off of Memorial Drive and Westheimer and minutes away from the Galleria, City Centre, Memorial City and Energy Corridor. This secluded community features a natural ravine which you can appreciate while relaxing by the pool. Pool and clubhouse are located to the back of the property with plenty of guest parking to enjoy the pool area with friends and family. **Electricity, water, trash and basic cable included** It is a must see!!! NO upfront Security Deposit w/approved credit!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet