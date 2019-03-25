All apartments in Houston
2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217

2224 S Piney Point Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2224 S Piney Point Rd, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4ca2afc059 ---- **ALL BILLS PAID** Upstairs 1bed 1bath corner unit home with serene view from your balcony. This home features tile floors, open floor plan, stackable washer/dryer, large balcony overlooking property grounds with plenty of sunlight for plant lovers. Spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space is right by the bathroom which stores the stackable W/D making it easy for laundry days. Prime location in forested Piney Point area just off of Memorial Drive and Westheimer and minutes away from the Galleria, City Centre, Memorial City and Energy Corridor. This secluded community features a natural ravine which you can appreciate while relaxing by the pool. Pool and clubhouse are located to the back of the property with plenty of guest parking to enjoy the pool area with friends and family. **Electricity, water, trash and basic cable included** It is a must see!!! NO upfront Security Deposit w/approved credit!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 have any available units?
2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 have?
Some of 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 currently offering any rent specials?
2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 is pet friendly.
Does 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 offer parking?
Yes, 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 offers parking.
Does 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 have a pool?
Yes, 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 has a pool.
Does 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 have accessible units?
No, 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 S Piney Point Rd Apt 217 does not have units with dishwashers.

