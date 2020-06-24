All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 9 2019 at 6:45 AM

2206 BYWATER Drive

2206 Bywater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2206 Bywater Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
game room
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular Mediterranean Residence inside Lakes of Parkway manned Gated Community. Fabulous property with beautiful stone and stucco faade. Spacious home with lots of upgrades and sought open layout with great views of pool and backyard from ALL living areas. Property boasts high ceilings, crisp fresh neutral color walls, spacious living areas; study, formal living and formal dining plus gourmet kitchen open to family and breakfast area, Master Suite down and 4 bedrooms at second level and huge game room. This property offers a sparkling pool plus plenty of decking and green areas. Residence is located half a block away from lakes and walking trails and close to secondary residents only gate. Fabulous location! Lakes of Parkway didn't flood.Great community at the heart of the energy corridor surrounded with lots of entertaining options, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery store, biking trails, Hershey park, plus a fabulous school district!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 BYWATER Drive have any available units?
2206 BYWATER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 BYWATER Drive have?
Some of 2206 BYWATER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 BYWATER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2206 BYWATER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 BYWATER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2206 BYWATER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2206 BYWATER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2206 BYWATER Drive offers parking.
Does 2206 BYWATER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 BYWATER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 BYWATER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2206 BYWATER Drive has a pool.
Does 2206 BYWATER Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2206 BYWATER Drive has accessible units.
Does 2206 BYWATER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 BYWATER Drive has units with dishwashers.

