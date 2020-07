Amenities

Tenant occupied, will be available for move in on August 1st. Beautiful two-bedroom two-bathroom rental in a desirable neighborhood. The house was updated with fresh paint, updated bathroom and updated kitchen with new appliances. Rental is ready for immediate move in. Tenant must make income of at least three times the rent. Please submit 2 months of pay stubs, copies of drivers license and back ground check will be competed for anyone over age 18 years of age.