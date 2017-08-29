All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2125 Yale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2125 Yale St
Last updated July 3 2019 at 8:49 AM

2125 Yale St

2125 Yale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2125 Yale Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Because we love pedestrian friendly living, and all the glam that comes with it! Fabulous Loft with reinvented features such as granite, stone, built in offices and balconys that command a view. Unique mix of one-bedroom units that range in size and two-bedroom units. A two-level structured parking garage with pedestrian bridges, stairwells and three elevators provide direct access to homes, the community center and pool courtyard. , Entertainment, parks and recreational centers and fine dining are all just minutes away in the Historical Heights area, The Galleria and even Midtown.
Community has a full-size washer and dryer in every home, garden tubs, large walk-in closets, high ceilings, tiled entries, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, black and stainless steel appliance packages, historic pine wood floors (in select units) and private balconies. Easy access to major freeways including 610, I-45, I-10 and 290.

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, and Elevators, Community parking garage, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: Non-carpeted flooring,W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom built-ins, Ice makers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Yale St have any available units?
2125 Yale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 Yale St have?
Some of 2125 Yale St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Yale St currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Yale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Yale St pet-friendly?
No, 2125 Yale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2125 Yale St offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Yale St offers parking.
Does 2125 Yale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 Yale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Yale St have a pool?
Yes, 2125 Yale St has a pool.
Does 2125 Yale St have accessible units?
Yes, 2125 Yale St has accessible units.
Does 2125 Yale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 Yale St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Reverie at River Hollow
1317 Post Oak Park Drive
Houston, TX 77027
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston