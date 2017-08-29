2125 Yale St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

Because we love pedestrian friendly living, and all the glam that comes with it! Fabulous Loft with reinvented features such as granite, stone, built in offices and balconys that command a view. Unique mix of one-bedroom units that range in size and two-bedroom units. A two-level structured parking garage with pedestrian bridges, stairwells and three elevators provide direct access to homes, the community center and pool courtyard. , Entertainment, parks and recreational centers and fine dining are all just minutes away in the Historical Heights area, The Galleria and even Midtown.

Community has a full-size washer and dryer in every home, garden tubs, large walk-in closets, high ceilings, tiled entries, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, black and stainless steel appliance packages, historic pine wood floors (in select units) and private balconies. Easy access to major freeways including 610, I-45, I-10 and 290.



Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, and Elevators, Community parking garage, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: Non-carpeted flooring,W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom built-ins, Ice makers