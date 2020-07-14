Lease Length: We offer 2-13 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20 per pet, per month
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Garage, Street Parking.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage; included in all units