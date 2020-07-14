Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit game room pool table

2125 Yale offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Houston Heights. Amenities include air conditioning, BBQ/picnic area, business center and more. Within this pet-friendly community, you’ll see quality touches and comfortable elegance at every turn. Throughout, you’ll enjoy wonderful spaces for gathering, entertaining and enjoying life.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours, self-guided tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.