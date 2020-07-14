All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2125 Yale.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

2125 Yale

2125 Yale St · (713) 589-7248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free on 14+ month leases; terms & conditions apply. Plus ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Location

2125 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 513 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 247 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 335 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 245 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 333 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2125 Yale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
game room
pool table
2125 Yale offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Houston Heights. Amenities include air conditioning, BBQ/picnic area, business center and more. Within this pet-friendly community, you’ll see quality touches and comfortable elegance at every turn. Throughout, you’ll enjoy wonderful spaces for gathering, entertaining and enjoying life.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours, self-guided tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 2-13 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20 per pet, per month
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Garage, Street Parking.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage; included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Yale have any available units?
2125 Yale has 22 units available starting at $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 Yale have?
Some of 2125 Yale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Yale currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Yale is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free on 14+ month leases; terms & conditions apply. Plus ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Is 2125 Yale pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 Yale is pet friendly.
Does 2125 Yale offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Yale offers parking.
Does 2125 Yale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 Yale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Yale have a pool?
Yes, 2125 Yale has a pool.
Does 2125 Yale have accessible units?
No, 2125 Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Yale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 Yale has units with dishwashers.
