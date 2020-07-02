All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:06 PM

2121 Westheimer Road

2121 Westheimer Road · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77098
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
About Us

  Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know. 

  It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating)  to learn more!

_____________________________ "They would welcome us as liberators!" we once thought. But time has past, and our thoughts have evolved. It turns out, things are much more complicated than that. Your rowdy brigade of girl-scout-cookie wielding middle schoolers started off with a noble mission. To liberate Houston from the horrors of cardboard tasting gluten free baked goods. It turns out your overzealous cookie crusade went a little overboard. 

  What started off as a few boxes of Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties has slipery-sloped its way into you become a ruthless cookie kingpin wielding vast powers all over the country. The Al Capone of Caramel Delights some call you. Some quiver in fear of you, others revere your swift handed justice. But most importantly, you now can afford to live in that stunning Houston apartment complex you've been dreaming out. Yes, the one you're looking at right now. It's amazing. It's about time you've upgraded isn't it?

___________________________________________________________

Amenities

  Work Spaces, and coffee bar

Private stretching area

Internet Cafe with Wi-Fi

Conference Room w/plush seating

Catering kitchen w/ serving bar

Social Lounge

Sparkling pool w/ lounge area

State-of-the-art cardio equipment

Catering kitchen w/ serving bar

Poolside gas grills

Multi-Level Fitness Center

Private conversation nooks

Outdoor fireplace

Conference Table w/ connectivity

Flat screen TVs, and shuffle board

Poolside gas grills

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Westheimer Road have any available units?
2121 Westheimer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Westheimer Road have?
Some of 2121 Westheimer Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Westheimer Road currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Westheimer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Westheimer Road pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Westheimer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2121 Westheimer Road offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Westheimer Road offers parking.
Does 2121 Westheimer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Westheimer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Westheimer Road have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Westheimer Road has a pool.
Does 2121 Westheimer Road have accessible units?
Yes, 2121 Westheimer Road has accessible units.
Does 2121 Westheimer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Westheimer Road does not have units with dishwashers.

