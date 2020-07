2107 Oak Shores Drive

Amenities

*****NEVER FLOODED!**** ADORABLE HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH RECENT FLOORING, APPLIANCES WHICH INCLUDE WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERTOR, DISHWASHER, GAS RANGE ARE ALL LESS THAN A YEAR OLD. ADDITIONAL REFRIGERATOR IN GARAGE. A/C UNIT REPLACED IN 7/19 (COILS, CONDENSER AND DUCTWORK). NEW WATER HEATER IN 2018. REMODELED SHOWER IN MASTER. GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS. SPLIT BEDROOMS. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. SITUATED ON LARGE LOT, CONVENIENT AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! EASY COMMUTE FROM 59, BELTWAY AND GRAND PARKWAY. GREAT SCHOOLS. ENCLOSED SCREENED-IN PATIO IN BACK. MANY AMENITIES IN THE KINGWOOD AREA.