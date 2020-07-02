2106 Winbern

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

All the amenities of a hotel but the comforts of homePlus, LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This property is centrally located in-between Interstate 45, 610, and 288. Nice quiet neighborhood with off-street parking, located minutes away from public transportation, including the Metro rail system. Easy and convenient commute to the Medical Center and downtown Houston.



Modern, spacious, and fully furnished two bedroom, 1 full bath, 2nd story unit located within a newly renovated brownstone. Beautifully restored hardwood floors and granite countertops; flat screen televisions in all bedrooms and living room; washer & dryer; full sized refrigerator, and fully functional kitchen plus Internet, WiFI, and cable. Let this property be your next home away from home!