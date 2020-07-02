All apartments in Houston
2106 Winbern

2106 Winbern Street · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Winbern Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
All the amenities of a hotel but the comforts of homePlus, LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This property is centrally located in-between Interstate 45, 610, and 288. Nice quiet neighborhood with off-street parking, located minutes away from public transportation, including the Metro rail system. Easy and convenient commute to the Medical Center and downtown Houston.

Modern, spacious, and fully furnished two bedroom, 1 full bath, 2nd story unit located within a newly renovated brownstone. Beautifully restored hardwood floors and granite countertops; flat screen televisions in all bedrooms and living room; washer & dryer; full sized refrigerator, and fully functional kitchen plus Internet, WiFI, and cable. Let this property be your next home away from home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Winbern have any available units?
2106 Winbern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Winbern have?
Some of 2106 Winbern's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Winbern currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Winbern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Winbern pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Winbern is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2106 Winbern offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Winbern offers parking.
Does 2106 Winbern have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 Winbern offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Winbern have a pool?
No, 2106 Winbern does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Winbern have accessible units?
No, 2106 Winbern does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Winbern have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Winbern does not have units with dishwashers.

