Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated, spacious 3/2/2 with large patio, generous fenced back yard and automatic iron gate. Large kitchen opens into flex space, (breakfast nook, sun-room, den). Bar area with wine storage cabinet. Kitchen has granite and SS appliances, including refrigerator. Hardwoods through most living areas and all bedrooms. 18'' ceramic tile floors in rest of home. Plantation shutters across front windows. Both bathrooms updated with built-ins for vanities and storage.