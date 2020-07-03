All apartments in Houston
2078 Shadow Rock Drive

2078 Shadow Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2078 Shadow Rock Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1988 sq ft - 2 story rental in Kingwood is ready for move in - Beautiful renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, in Woodland Hills Village. This house is space at 1,988 square feet, has a large kitchen, a formal dining area, fenced backyard, pop up ceiling in master and granite throughout. Don't miss out on this newly renovated home. Easy access to freeways, restaurants and retail. Zoned to Humble ISD. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis, certain breed restrictions apply and with applicable deposits.

(RLNE5645063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Shadow Rock Drive have any available units?
2078 Shadow Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2078 Shadow Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Shadow Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Shadow Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2078 Shadow Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2078 Shadow Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 2078 Shadow Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2078 Shadow Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 Shadow Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Shadow Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 2078 Shadow Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2078 Shadow Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2078 Shadow Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Shadow Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2078 Shadow Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2078 Shadow Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2078 Shadow Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

