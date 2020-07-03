2078 Shadow Rock Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1988 sq ft - 2 story rental in Kingwood is ready for move in - Beautiful renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, in Woodland Hills Village. This house is space at 1,988 square feet, has a large kitchen, a formal dining area, fenced backyard, pop up ceiling in master and granite throughout. Don't miss out on this newly renovated home. Easy access to freeways, restaurants and retail. Zoned to Humble ISD. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis, certain breed restrictions apply and with applicable deposits.



(RLNE5645063)