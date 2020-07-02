All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 Pierce Street

207 Pierce St · No Longer Available
Location

207 Pierce St, Houston, TX 77002
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
This contemporary and spacious condo has the perfect midtown location. Easy access to the Med Center, Galleria, Energy Corridor and minutes to downtown. With restaurants, coffee shops, bars and parks all within walking distance, this is the lifestyle youre looking for. Access is controlled by an automatic gate giving you much needed security. Inside find an open floor plan that offers gleaming dark hardwood floors throughout (tile in the 2 full bathrooms), gorgeous granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the island kitchen which opens to the living area. The living area has a wall of windows allowing plenty of light but also giving you privacy with the motorized solar shades. Master bedroom is complete with an attached bathroom, a huge walk-in closet and timer controlled-motorized blackout drapes for the ultimate retreat.Refrigerator, washer, dryer, two assigned parking spaces and water all included in the monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Pierce Street have any available units?
207 Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Pierce Street have?
Some of 207 Pierce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 Pierce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Pierce Street pet-friendly?
No, 207 Pierce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 207 Pierce Street offer parking?
Yes, 207 Pierce Street offers parking.
Does 207 Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Pierce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 207 Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 207 Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Pierce Street has units with dishwashers.

