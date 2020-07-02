207 Pierce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

This contemporary and spacious condo has the perfect midtown location. Easy access to the Med Center, Galleria, Energy Corridor and minutes to downtown. With restaurants, coffee shops, bars and parks all within walking distance, this is the lifestyle youre looking for. Access is controlled by an automatic gate giving you much needed security. Inside find an open floor plan that offers gleaming dark hardwood floors throughout (tile in the 2 full bathrooms), gorgeous granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the island kitchen which opens to the living area. The living area has a wall of windows allowing plenty of light but also giving you privacy with the motorized solar shades. Master bedroom is complete with an attached bathroom, a huge walk-in closet and timer controlled-motorized blackout drapes for the ultimate retreat.Refrigerator, washer, dryer, two assigned parking spaces and water all included in the monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment.