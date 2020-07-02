All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
2034 Tuam Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2034 Tuam Street

2034 Tuam Street · No Longer Available
Houston
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

2034 Tuam Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
Beautiful 3 story 3 bedrooms 3 .5 bath, 2 balconies, 2 car garage in a secured gated community. Each bedroom has attached private bathroom. Located in very desirable Midtown Houston with easy access to all major freeways. Hardwood and carpet flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths, gas cooktop, large walk in closets, and much more! INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES, and washer and dryer. Extremely well maintained home!! Community is secure with multiple cameras and lights throughout. Home is prewired for Alarm system, with Reliant Security. Semi furnished with living room couches and queen bed in one bedroom. Can be removed upon request. Hurry make your appointment today to see this gem! It won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Tuam Street have any available units?
2034 Tuam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 Tuam Street have?
Some of 2034 Tuam Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 Tuam Street currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Tuam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Tuam Street pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Tuam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2034 Tuam Street offer parking?
Yes, 2034 Tuam Street offers parking.
Does 2034 Tuam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Tuam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Tuam Street have a pool?
No, 2034 Tuam Street does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Tuam Street have accessible units?
No, 2034 Tuam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Tuam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 Tuam Street does not have units with dishwashers.

