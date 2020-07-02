2034 Tuam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system garage

Beautiful 3 story 3 bedrooms 3 .5 bath, 2 balconies, 2 car garage in a secured gated community. Each bedroom has attached private bathroom. Located in very desirable Midtown Houston with easy access to all major freeways. Hardwood and carpet flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths, gas cooktop, large walk in closets, and much more! INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES, and washer and dryer. Extremely well maintained home!! Community is secure with multiple cameras and lights throughout. Home is prewired for Alarm system, with Reliant Security. Semi furnished with living room couches and queen bed in one bedroom. Can be removed upon request. Hurry make your appointment today to see this gem! It won't last long!!