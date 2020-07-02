All apartments in Houston
Location

2018 Ebony Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Graciously remodeled Oak Forest ranch situated on a picturesque quarter acre lot in Oak Forest impresses with wood look flooring, lush tree lined views and massive covered patio overlooking the back yard. Open living and dining flows into the remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile back splash and all appliances included. Three spacious bedrooms share a large bathroom w tub/shower. In-home utility room with washer and dryer included as well as a half bath off the living area. Long driveway leads to garage (used for storage). Convenient location on a tranquil tree lined street with easy access to the hike and bike trails, pool, dog park and disc golf. Oak Forest is a booming neighborhood that offers fast access to 610, I10 and 290 and is home to local shops, restaurants and entertainment. This exceptional property is available for immediate move in with all appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Ebony Lane have any available units?
2018 Ebony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Ebony Lane have?
Some of 2018 Ebony Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Ebony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Ebony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Ebony Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 Ebony Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2018 Ebony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Ebony Lane offers parking.
Does 2018 Ebony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 Ebony Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Ebony Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2018 Ebony Lane has a pool.
Does 2018 Ebony Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 2018 Ebony Lane has accessible units.
Does 2018 Ebony Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Ebony Lane has units with dishwashers.

