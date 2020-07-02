2018 Ebony Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Graciously remodeled Oak Forest ranch situated on a picturesque quarter acre lot in Oak Forest impresses with wood look flooring, lush tree lined views and massive covered patio overlooking the back yard. Open living and dining flows into the remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile back splash and all appliances included. Three spacious bedrooms share a large bathroom w tub/shower. In-home utility room with washer and dryer included as well as a half bath off the living area. Long driveway leads to garage (used for storage). Convenient location on a tranquil tree lined street with easy access to the hike and bike trails, pool, dog park and disc golf. Oak Forest is a booming neighborhood that offers fast access to 610, I10 and 290 and is home to local shops, restaurants and entertainment. This exceptional property is available for immediate move in with all appliances included.