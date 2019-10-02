All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2014 IVY CREST Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2014 IVY CREST Court
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:00 PM

2014 IVY CREST Court

2014 Ivy Crest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2014 Ivy Crest Court, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3D Video, please take a look at this Stunning Mediterranean home located inside Lakes of Parkway manned gated community. NEW WASHER,DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.This magnificent home it is located at a quiet culdesac street, on a corner lot, at walking distance to lake and walking trail, perfectly located at the middle of the community so both point of access/entrances to the community are convenient. Features, sparkling pool, main living with access to covered veranda and open layout to dining, Great kitchen and breakfast area, 3 car garage, master bedroom down with access to pool, and a handsome library with builtins. Upstairs offers, game room with access to balcony plus an extra room/flex room that can be used as a homework niche or exercise room. 3 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and bathrooms. If requested refrigerator, washer and dryer can be added by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 IVY CREST Court have any available units?
2014 IVY CREST Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 IVY CREST Court have?
Some of 2014 IVY CREST Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 IVY CREST Court currently offering any rent specials?
2014 IVY CREST Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 IVY CREST Court pet-friendly?
No, 2014 IVY CREST Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2014 IVY CREST Court offer parking?
Yes, 2014 IVY CREST Court offers parking.
Does 2014 IVY CREST Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 IVY CREST Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 IVY CREST Court have a pool?
Yes, 2014 IVY CREST Court has a pool.
Does 2014 IVY CREST Court have accessible units?
Yes, 2014 IVY CREST Court has accessible units.
Does 2014 IVY CREST Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 IVY CREST Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The James
2303 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Rockridge Station
855 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct
Houston, TX 77058
2929 Weslayan
2929 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
The Preserve at Cypress Creek
1007 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Gables Post Oak
1875 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston