2014 IVY CREST Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym game room parking pool garage hot tub

3D Video, please take a look at this Stunning Mediterranean home located inside Lakes of Parkway manned gated community. NEW WASHER,DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.This magnificent home it is located at a quiet culdesac street, on a corner lot, at walking distance to lake and walking trail, perfectly located at the middle of the community so both point of access/entrances to the community are convenient. Features, sparkling pool, main living with access to covered veranda and open layout to dining, Great kitchen and breakfast area, 3 car garage, master bedroom down with access to pool, and a handsome library with builtins. Upstairs offers, game room with access to balcony plus an extra room/flex room that can be used as a homework niche or exercise room. 3 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and bathrooms. If requested refrigerator, washer and dryer can be added by landlord.