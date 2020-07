Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the Energy Corridor. Beautifully remodeled home in popular SHADOWBRIAR community on a Cul-De-Sac. Perfect for entertaining with beautiful pool/waterfall/spa. Master Suite down. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bath & Game Room upstairs. Large Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops. Walls of windows overlooking beautiful landscaping/Pool/Waterfall. Extra room by the pool for a home office or exercise room. Close to village school. Take a look today. Will not last long!