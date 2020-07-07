201 Vanderpool Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard hot tub

Stunningly updated in the sought after Woodstone III, a 24HR manned and gated community near Gessner and Memorial. Beautiful travertine tile throughout the living, dining and kitchen areas. One bedroom is located on first floor which boasts hardwood floors and a private bath; easily a mother-in-law suite, study or an office. Upstairs you'll find the EXTRA large Master bedroom with a spacious sitting and lounging area. The master bath has double sinks and an oversized shower. Also up, the secondary bedroom with it's own private bath. All of your outdoor entertaining in the tranquil courtyard space which has an in ground hot-tub and a pergola sitting area. Located in the awesome Spring Branch School District. Don't miss this one, it won't last.