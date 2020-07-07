All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 201 Vanderpool Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
201 Vanderpool Lane
Last updated April 13 2019 at 5:28 PM

201 Vanderpool Lane

201 Vanderpool Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

201 Vanderpool Lane, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
hot tub
Stunningly updated in the sought after Woodstone III, a 24HR manned and gated community near Gessner and Memorial. Beautiful travertine tile throughout the living, dining and kitchen areas. One bedroom is located on first floor which boasts hardwood floors and a private bath; easily a mother-in-law suite, study or an office. Upstairs you'll find the EXTRA large Master bedroom with a spacious sitting and lounging area. The master bath has double sinks and an oversized shower. Also up, the secondary bedroom with it's own private bath. All of your outdoor entertaining in the tranquil courtyard space which has an in ground hot-tub and a pergola sitting area. Located in the awesome Spring Branch School District. Don't miss this one, it won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Vanderpool Lane have any available units?
201 Vanderpool Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Vanderpool Lane have?
Some of 201 Vanderpool Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Vanderpool Lane currently offering any rent specials?
201 Vanderpool Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Vanderpool Lane pet-friendly?
No, 201 Vanderpool Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 201 Vanderpool Lane offer parking?
No, 201 Vanderpool Lane does not offer parking.
Does 201 Vanderpool Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Vanderpool Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Vanderpool Lane have a pool?
No, 201 Vanderpool Lane does not have a pool.
Does 201 Vanderpool Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 201 Vanderpool Lane has accessible units.
Does 201 Vanderpool Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Vanderpool Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
4202 Stanford St
4202 Stanford Street
Houston, TX 77006
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77021
The James
2303 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Camden Post Oak
1200 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Mirabella Apartments
816 Oak St
Houston, TX 77018
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston